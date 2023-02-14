Daily Update: Roanoke Elementary hosts multicultural event, Three SWR wrestlers reach state championships
Here are the headlines for Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Roanoke Elementary event takes students ‘around the world’ at multicultural event
Kings of the mat: Trio of Wildcat wrestlers earn spots in state championships
Column: On Valentine’s Day, love’s labor’s won
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After 75 years, Rotary clubs in Greenport and Southold continue to make the North Fork a better place
Water authority introduces new program to boost conservation
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Examining Black history on Shelter Island: Generations of one family in local records
Island boys wrap basketball season at home
NORTHFORKER
The Naked Farm brings fresh produce to the North Fork year-round on just one-tenth of an acre
North Fork Dream Home: Find a private oasis in this newly renovated Cutchogue ranch
SOUTHFORKER
6 great spots to catch winter sunsets in the Hamptons
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.
