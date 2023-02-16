Daily Update: Wrongful death lawsuit filed after fatal fire, New effort to bolster bay scallops

The remains of the Second Street home days after the 2021 fire. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wrongful death lawsuit filed by estates of Second Street fire victims

New effort by Cornell Cooperative Extension fights for bay scallops’ survival

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 16, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Basketball: Porters off to county finals after defeating Tuckers

After a wild chase, Southold police arrest Holtsville man for Greenport carjacking with a child in the vehicle

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Piano recital by young virtuoso opens Friends of Music season on Sunday

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Feb. 16

Transport yourself to the Amalfi Coast at Greenport’s newest boutique: Salt + Sea

SOUTHFORKER

What to do in the Hamptons Presidents’ Day Weekend

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 46.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.