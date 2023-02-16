Daily Update: Wrongful death lawsuit filed after fatal fire, New effort to bolster bay scallops
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by estates of Second Street fire victims
New effort by Cornell Cooperative Extension fights for bay scallops’ survival
Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 16, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Girls Basketball: Porters off to county finals after defeating Tuckers
After a wild chase, Southold police arrest Holtsville man for Greenport carjacking with a child in the vehicle
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Piano recital by young virtuoso opens Friends of Music season on Sunday
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Feb. 16
Transport yourself to the Amalfi Coast at Greenport’s newest boutique: Salt + Sea
SOUTHFORKER
What to do in the Hamptons Presidents’ Day Weekend
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 46.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
