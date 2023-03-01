Daily Update: Town Board proposes ‘family-friendly’ code changes downtown, PBMC clinicians return from mission trip to El Salvador

The surgical team was led by Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Dr. Agostino Cervone. The team performed 102 procedures in El Salvador. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Proposal for ‘family-friendly’ downtown would ban tattoo parlors, smoke shops and rehab facilities

Peconic Bay Medical Center clinicians reflect on recent medical mission to El Salvador

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Musical Theater Company presents ’25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ this weekend

Greenport election drama headed to State Supreme Court

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Approaching century mark, Islander looks back: Robert Strugats on embracing life’s challenges

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 28, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Made on the North Fork: Soapmaking with Nikki Andruszkiewicz

Here’s what’s coming to downtown Riverhead this year

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Citrus and date salad with mint and pistachio dukkah

At StayMarquis, your wish is their command

The Gent of Gizmos: Bri-Tech owner Brian McAuliff is hard-wired for high tech

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 40% chance for showers tonight after 2 a.m. and the low will be around 38.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

