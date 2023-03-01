Daily Update: Town Board proposes ‘family-friendly’ code changes downtown, PBMC clinicians return from mission trip to El Salvador
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Proposal for ‘family-friendly’ downtown would ban tattoo parlors, smoke shops and rehab facilities
Peconic Bay Medical Center clinicians reflect on recent medical mission to El Salvador
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Musical Theater Company presents ’25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ this weekend
Greenport election drama headed to State Supreme Court
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Approaching century mark, Islander looks back: Robert Strugats on embracing life’s challenges
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 28, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Made on the North Fork: Soapmaking with Nikki Andruszkiewicz
Here’s what’s coming to downtown Riverhead this year
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Citrus and date salad with mint and pistachio dukkah
At StayMarquis, your wish is their command
The Gent of Gizmos: Bri-Tech owner Brian McAuliff is hard-wired for high tech
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 40% chance for showers tonight after 2 a.m. and the low will be around 38.
