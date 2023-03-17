Daily Update: Audit shows how pandemic boosted Riverhead school district finances, Big Duck is a symbol of Long Island’s duck farming past

The school district offices on Harrison Ave. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Friday, March 17, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school district’s finances boosted by COVID funding, audit shows

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village election campaigns head into the final stretch

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: Memories of the old country

Shelter Island by the Numbers: March 16, 23

NORTHFORKER

This Old Place: The Big Duck is a symbol of Long Island’s duck farming past

Bedell Cellars is celebrating a historic feat with a dinner at the Bedell Cottage

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of March 17

SOUTHFORKER

Concerts, and screenings, and seals—oh my! Here’s what to do this weekend on the South Fork

Southside Sips: Naked & Famous

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight with a chance for showers after 2 a.m. and the low will be around 39.

