Daily Update: Audit shows how pandemic boosted Riverhead school district finances, Big Duck is a symbol of Long Island’s duck farming past
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 17, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead school district’s finances boosted by COVID funding, audit shows
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Village election campaigns head into the final stretch
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gimme Shelter: Memories of the old country
Shelter Island by the Numbers: March 16, 23
NORTHFORKER
This Old Place: The Big Duck is a symbol of Long Island’s duck farming past
Bedell Cellars is celebrating a historic feat with a dinner at the Bedell Cottage
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of March 17
SOUTHFORKER
Concerts, and screenings, and seals—oh my! Here’s what to do this weekend on the South Fork
Southside Sips: Naked & Famous
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight with a chance for showers after 2 a.m. and the low will be around 39.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.