Daily Update: Noise concerns aired at Dimon Estate expansion, Girls earn top honors at North Fork schools
Here are the headlines for Friday, April 7, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Residents express concerns over noise at hearing for Dimon Estate expansion
At the top of their class: For second year, area vals and sals are all girls
Riverhead man sentenced to 23 years for child sex abuse
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Nonprofit nears $1M goal to save the Greenport Theater, hosting open house April 15
For second year in a row, girls achieve top academic honors across the North Fork
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Theinert nonprofit benefits from half marathon: Program helps service members, veterans, families
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 6, 2023
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 7
SOUTHFORKER
Where to get your Easter eats on the South Fork
Egg-cellent Easter egg hunts in the Hamptons this weekend
New York Wine of the Week: 2022 Wölffer Estate Vineyard Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé, $27
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This evening will be mostly cloudy and the low will be around 32.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
