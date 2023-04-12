Daily Update: New five-story building proposed on West Main Street, Diocese delays sale of Sacred Heart for new school
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New five-story apartment complex proposed would offer river views from West Main Street in Riverhead
Completion of Sacred Heart Church sale in Cutchogue is delayed
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
State budget faces delay as lawmakers clash over governor’s housing plan
Baseball: Mattituck trounces Greenport in no-hit gem
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island Poetry Prize Grant announced
Will Shelter Island School ban cellphones? Board of Education to explore concept
NORTHFORKER
Perfect picnics curated by the Northforker staff
This Old Place: Step into the North Fork’s nautical past at Horton Point Light
North Fork Dream Home: Entertain year-round in this Southold new-build
SOUTHFORKER
Awesome sauce! Mattitaco’s Justin Schwartz opens Awesome Burger in Amagansett
Find out whodunit as the first ever mystery and crime festival hits Hamptons this week
WEATHER
A mostly cloudy morning will give way to sunny skies and a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.
