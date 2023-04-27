Daily Update: High stakes real estate scam under investigation, Petrocelli Contracting hired to oversee work at new Town Hall in Riverhead
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Board hires Petrocelli Contracting to oversee construction at new Town Hall
High stakes real estate scam under investigation after local landowners impersonated in bids to sell vacant land
Real Estate Transfers: April 27, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Students get a close up look at the work of Southold police during job shadow day
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Fashion show benefits seniors: Star turns at new event
One hundred years of blessings: Betty Hansel is Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian
NORTHFORKER
Northforker’s ‘summer preview’ issue is now on newsstands
Victoria’s Helado, a new frozen dessert shop, opens in downtown Riverhead
SOUTHFORKER
April’s arts and entertainment scene finishes strong this weekend
Southside Sips: Elaia Estiatorio’s Greek 95
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance of showers before 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 43.
