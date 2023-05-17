Daily Update: Voters approve school budgets, select board members

Members of Riverhead Central School District’s administration and Board of Education celebrating the news that voters passed the district’s $191.9 million budget for the next school year on Tuesday night.(Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday May 17, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Voters approve school budgets, select board members

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Board of Education election results

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School budget passes easily with 77% of vote

Immigrant achieves a long-sought ambition: Highway Dept. employee will graduate as a nurse

NORTHFORKER

An old house with a new story

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Alex Bujoreanu’s croquetas de jamón

South Fork Dream Home: the Center of it all in Shelter Island

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be clear tonight with a low around 38 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

