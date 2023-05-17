Daily Update: Voters approve school budgets, select board members
Here are the headlines for Wednesday May 17, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Voters approve school budgets, select board members
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Board of Education election results
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School budget passes easily with 77% of vote
Immigrant achieves a long-sought ambition: Highway Dept. employee will graduate as a nurse
NORTHFORKER
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Alex Bujoreanu’s croquetas de jamón
South Fork Dream Home: the Center of it all in Shelter Island
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be clear tonight with a low around 38 degrees.
