Blue Waves take playoff opener over Lindenhurst

Riverhead freshman Olivia Sulzer heads to first base in the season finale last Friday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Ninth-seeded Riverhead rose to the occasion and defeated No. 8 Lindenhurst 5-1 on Wednesday at Lindenhurst High School. The Blue Waves received another top of the line performance from sophomore Mya Marelli, who struck out 10 in a complete game while allowing just four hits.

Megan McKay had a monster game at the plate, producing a 3-for-4 effort including a run scored and an RBI. Junior catcher Kaysee Mojo also had a productive day at the dish with two hits.

The win promotes Riverhead to the second round of the Suffolk County Class A double-elimination bracket and will travel to No. 1 North Babylon on Friday at 4pm.

The Blue Waves entered the payoffs on a high note, winning their season finale in style with a walk-off, two-run home run last week. The win marked their fifth victory in their last six games to end the season

“They are just a tenacious bunch,” Accardi said after the season ender. “They are gritty. The chemistry we have as a group is just not something I have seen before. Nobody is bigger than the team. They just never die and fight to the end. I would hate to play us in the first round.”