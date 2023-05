Calverton National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2023. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery was held on Monday, May 29. Congressman and veteran Nick LaLota gave the guest address.

Gravesite flags will remain in place until June 3, while the Avenue of Flags will be displayed on cemetery roads until June 9.

See more photos below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson