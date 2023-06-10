Art Beat: June 10-11, 2023

• “East and West,” plein air paintings by Patricia Feiler of Mattituck, will be the opening exhibit of the gallery at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport.

A grand opening reception with the artist is set for Sunday, June 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Call 631-477-0855 or email [email protected] for details.

• ‘Finders Keepers,’ a group exhibition curated by Natalie Baxter, is open through July 16 at VSOP Projects in Greenport.

The featured artists are Kelly Adelia, Courtney Childress, Victoria Dugger, Ghost of a Dream, Rachel Granofsky, Michael Johansson, Alison Kuo, Portia Munson and Rachel Youn.

“The artists in ‘Finders Keepers’ accumulate massive collections of consumables and manufactured materials and utilize inventive, masterful organizational and crafting techniques to imbue these relics with new life,” according to a press release.

• a “Yarnstorming” event will take place Saturday, June 10, at the library. Yarnstorming is a form of street art for which textile artists knit and crochet pieces to temporarily decorate outdoor objects or buildings. Pieces will also be featured at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation building in Southold.

• A summer group show opens at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library with a reception Friday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit features work by North Fork artists Sherry Davis, Anthony Holbrooke, Cheryl Molnar, Wendy Small and Agathe Snow, “whose works create a dialogue with the natural world and landscapes through subject matter or integration into the library gardens,” says a release.

The exhibition, which runs through Aug. 31, is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

• A group show titled ‘Go Figure’ will be on view June 10 to July 9 at William Ris Gallery in Jamesport.

The exhibit presents “11 artists, 11 styles, 11 approaches to figure work,” according to a release. The artists are Isadora Capraro, Gina Gilmour, Ellen Goldstein, Kara Hoblin, Elaine Kurie, Seung Lee, Keith Mantell, Craig Marcin, Marilyn Weiss, Sherri Wolfgang and Nina Wood.

A reception is set for Saturday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.

