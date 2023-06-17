Southampton Blotter: Riverhead resident arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A Riverhead man was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday afternoon after he lost control of his car and crashed, officials said.

Southampton Town police said that at about 1:49 p.m., they received a report of a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of the Riverside traffic circle. The car was heading toward Lake Avenue, according to police. The car then left the road and hit another vehicle, which caused that car to crash into a sign at the Shell gas station.

Police investigation revealed that the driver, Rudy Taperia-Cac, 18 , of Riverhead, was intoxicated, having failed standardized sobriety tests, police said. He was arrested and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. He also was charged with numerous traffic infractions.

Mr. Taperia-Cac and the motorist whose car he struck were both transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for medical evaluations. No serious injuries were reported, police said.

Subsequently, Mr. Taperia-Cac was discharged from the hospital and transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• A Flanders man was charged with numerous traffic violations after being witnessed driving 84 miles per hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone on Flanders Road, according to police.

Doug Diaz-Rodas, 37, was pulled over for speeding Friday, and police determined that he had a suspended driver’s license and had failed to answer a summons, officials said.

Mr. Diaz-Rodas was charged with speeding, driving without a license and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.

He was arrested and then released on a traffic ticket.

• Shawn Ward, 32, of Port Jefferson Station was charged with numerous vehicle and traffic law violations Friday night.

While driving west on Montauk Highway, he was pulled over for failing to signal, police said. He was found to have a suspended license, no insurance, no registration and he would not provide valid insurance, according to police. He was released on traffic ticket and released in the field for a future court date, police said.

• A 1988 Mitsubishi dump truck collided with a utility pole before rolling on its passenger side, spilling a load of mulch in to the roadway. The incident took place at about 8:39 a.m. in the area of Oak Grove Road in Noyac, according to Southampton Town Police.

The driver of the truck, Helder Mejia Morales, 32, of Flanders, was not injured in the crash.

North Sea Fire Department and Southampton Ambulance responded and assisted at the scene. The Southampton Town Police and NY State Motor Carrier unit are investigating.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.