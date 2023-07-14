Arrest of suspect in Gilgo Beach murders draws national media to Riverhead

Relatives and an attorney for victim Jessica Taylor speak to the media ahead of suspect Rex Heuermann’s arraignment in State Superior Court in Riverhead. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

A maelstrom of local and national media descended on Riverhead on Friday afternoon to witness the arraignment of a suspect charged in connection with the notorious Gilgo Beach murders, a Long Island mystery that has vexed investigators since the first of ten bodies was discovered in 2010.

Longtime Massapequa Park resident Rex A. Heuermann, 59, was charged with the murders of three sex workers whose bodies were discovered along Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach in December, 2010.

He was arraigned on six murders counts: three first degree and three second degree murder charges, and remanded without bail.

With scores of reporters and television producers lined up outside the second floor Suffolk County Criminal courtroom, somber family members of the victims and detectives and other investigators involved in the massive, 13-year investigation were allowed to file into the courtroom first and take seats in the front rows and the in the jury box.

While collectively known on Long Island as the “Gilgo Beach murders,” investigators have discovered a total of 10 bodies they believe could be related: eight women, an Asian male and a female toddler.

Mr. Heuermann was charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Officials said he is also the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Partial remains of another of the victims, Jessica Taylor, were discovered in Manorville in 2003.

With 20 court officers surrounding the galley filled to capacity with reporters, police and prosecutors, Mr. Heuermann was led into the courtroom in handcuffs, wearing tan pants and a light green collared shirt. He showed no expression as he stood facing State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro and his attorney entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf to all six murder counts.

“Based on the serious, heinous nature of these serial murders, the planning and forethought that went into these crimes, the strength of the People’s case, the length of incarceration the defendant faces upon conviction, the extended period of time that this Defendant was able to avoid apprehension, his recent searches for sadistic materials, child pornography, images of the victims and their relatives, counter surveillance conducted online as to the criminal investigation, his use of fictious names, burner email and cell phone accounts, and his access to and history of possessing firearms, the only means to ensure [the defendant’s] return to court is remand him without bail,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in court, reading from a bail application submitted by his office to the court.

Mr. Tierney, who personally handled the arraignment, told the judge that prior to his arrest Mr. Heuermann was actively searching for child pornography online and continuing to solicit sex workers using a total of seven prepaid, untraceable “burner” phones over the years to contact the sex workers, and to “obsessively” search the internet from these phones for information about the investigation.

The burner phones used to contact the three victims were picked up by cell towers surrounding the Massapequa Park neighborhood where Mr. Heuermann lived with his wife and children, Mr. Tierney said, and the Manhattan office where he worked as an architect. He went on to say that travel records for the suspect’s family members showed that they were out of state at the time of the three murders, leaving Mr. Heuermann home alone.

In March, 2022, investigators were able to match witness descriptions of a vehicle present prior to the murder of Ms. Costello to a “first generation” Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck registered in South Carolina to the suspect, Mr. Tierney said at a press conference after the arraignment. From that point on until his arrest Thursday evening, Mr. Heuermann was under constant surveillance, the prosecutor said.

Outside the courthouse, Mr. Heuermann’s attorney, Michael J. Brown, told reporters that “I can tell you what he did say as he was in tears was, ‘I didn’t do this.’ Everyone is presumed innocent in our country.”

Asked about the strength of the district attorney’s case, Mr. Brown said that “to me it was very circumstantial.”