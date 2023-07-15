Police Blotter: Two fatal motor vehicle accidents in Riverhead last week

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Two fatal motor vehicle accidents took place in Riverhead over the past week.

• Riverhead Town Police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the east bound Long Island Expressway off ramp to Route 58 in Riverhead on July 4th. The vehicle left the roadway, rolling over several times.

Jhon Pulla Idrovo, the 45 year old male driver from Corona, Queens, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance for minor injuries and was subsequently arrested for driving without an interlock device. Two additional passengers were transported to PBMC by RVAC for non-life threatening injuries. A third passenger, Maria B Tixi Tixi, 84, was air lifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by a Suffolk County Police Aviation Helicopter, succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital.

The Riverhead Town Detective Division as well as the New York State Police Reconstruction Team responded to the scene for further investigation. The vehicle was impounded pending a safe check. At this time, criminality is not suspected. Anyone with addition information is urged to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 x 312.

• Suffolk County police detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Calverton Saturday night.

Yener Can 39, of Medford was driving a 2022 Ducati motorcycle southbound on County Road 24 when he struck a 2010 Honda CRV that was merging onto the northbound lanes from the eastbound Long Island Expressway Exit 71 off ramp at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Mr. Can, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The driver of the Honda, William Alberto Rodriguez-Campos, 24, of Shirley was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.