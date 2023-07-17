Daily Update: Wine barrel-aged cider coming to Riverhead Ciderhouse; Training, teamwork and dedication saved lives

Fusing his extensive winemaking skills with his new position at Riverhead Ciderhouse, Juan Micieli-Martinez is aging cider in oak barrels for a fall release.(Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 17, 2023.

Wine barrel-aged cider coming to Riverhead Ciderhouse

Editorial: Training, teamwork and dedication saved lives

Soon, a new church will rise up in Southold

No break for student athletes

Police: Cash reward for tips on Silver Beach burglaries

Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogue — Pete Seeger and music at the heart of social change

Borghese Vineyards’ first sparkling rosé is a celebration of the past eight years

So you wanna surf? The South Fork’s a great place to learn

It will be hazy today with a high near 82 degrees according to the National Weather Service.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

