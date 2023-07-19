Rotary Club awards nearly $100K in scholarships to 16 college-bound grads

The 2023 Riverhead Rotary scholarship recipients. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Riverhead Rotary Club welcomed the winners of its 2023 scholarship awards last Wednesday during a luncheon gathering at the Hyatt’s Sea Star Ballroom.

Sixteen Riverhead High School students received $96,500 in scholarship money this year — a record amount for the local club.

“Since I’ve been involved in Rotary, the club has given more than $509,000 in scholarships,” said Annmarie Zilnicki, chair of the group’s scholarship committee.

The largest single award was the $72,000 W. Bruce Stark Memorial Scholarship, which was shared among three students. For more information on the program, and a full list of this year’s winners, visit riverheadrotary.org.