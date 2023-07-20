Daily Update: Rotary Club awards nearly $100K in scholarships; Real Estate Transfers
Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 20, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Rotary Club awards nearly $100K in scholarships to 16 college-bound grads
Real Estate Transfers: July 20, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue winemaker reconstructs 18th century barn as a monument to North Fork preservation
Real Estate Transfers: July 20, 2023
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Bucks fly over Westhampton Aviators
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: July 20, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Paumanok Vineyards wins Winery of the Year and Governor’s Cup in 2023 New York Wine Classic
SOUTHFORKER
Shell Swell: South Fork Sea Farmers is saving our waters, one oyster gardener at a time
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 67 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.