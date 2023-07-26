Daily Update: Riverhead amends controversial executive order; Q&A on non-prescription oral contraceptive
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
In twist, Riverhead removes the terms ‘migrants’ and ‘asylum seekers’ from controversial executive order
Q&A: Dr. Brian McKenna on non-prescription oral contraceptive
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Net metering coming to Greenport this fall
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
The Dory ownership revealed: Jack Kiffer and Milen Planas listed as owners
Shelter Island awarded federal energy program
NORTHFORKER
Long Island’s wine country is celebrating 50 years of wine and you’re invited
Northforker Eats: Mexicandy is sure to be your newest obsession
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Philippe Corbet’s sungold tomato-grilled halloumi skewers
South Fork Dream Home: Upstairs, downstairs — live out your shopkeeper dreams in Montauk
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 87 according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 71 degrees.
