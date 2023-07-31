Daily Update: Polish Festival set for August 19; Familiar faces at D’Latte

A past Polish Town Fair and Street Festival. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 31, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Polish Festival set for August 19

Familiar faces at D’Latte; Upholding tradition with coffee and conversation each morning

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Responders to get priority for affordable housing

Ethan Greenidge signs with Atlanta Falcons

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A home on the Island: In the know

Shelter Island Library Director and architects to meet with community: Thursday session to discuss design plans

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this August

Making Mitchell Park: The History of the Heart of Greenport Village

SOUTHFORKER

Sister Vista: The Soothing Serenity of Demauro + Demauro’s Landscape Aesthetic

Grandmaster splash: DJ Beau Cruz takes on director of music role at Surf Lodge

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 83 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20 percent chance of showers tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

