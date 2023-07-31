Daily Update: Polish Festival set for August 19; Familiar faces at D’Latte
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Polish Festival set for August 19
Familiar faces at D’Latte; Upholding tradition with coffee and conversation each morning
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Responders to get priority for affordable housing
Ethan Greenidge signs with Atlanta Falcons
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A home on the Island: In the know
Shelter Island Library Director and architects to meet with community: Thursday session to discuss design plans
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this August
Making Mitchell Park: The History of the Heart of Greenport Village
SOUTHFORKER
Sister Vista: The Soothing Serenity of Demauro + Demauro’s Landscape Aesthetic
Grandmaster splash: DJ Beau Cruz takes on director of music role at Surf Lodge
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 83 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20 percent chance of showers tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.
