Latest CAT meeting set for Monday

(FILE PHOTO)

Calverton Aviation & Technology will make a public presentation on its plans for the former Grumman site at Enterprise Park in Calverton Monday, Aug. 7 in Town Hall, immediately following the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency’s regular meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m.

CAT is planning to pay $40 million for 1,643 acres of currently vacant land on the EPCAL parcel. Originally, CAT proposed bringing aviation activities back to the former Navy base and Grumman facility. The developers most recent plans highlight warehousing.

The meeting will be an information session, not a public hearing, and will be limited to two hours, officials said. It is intended to give CAT an opportunity to update the Riverhead IDA and Riverhead residents on its “current vision for the proposed project at EPCAL while the agency continues it’s due diligence application,” the IDA press release said.

A prior public hearing on the proposal drew a large crowd, including several vocal protesters concerned about the prospect of cargo planes flying in and out of the facility. Another public hearing will take place in the future, according to officials.

Speakers representing CAT will include attorneys Christopher Kent and Peter Curry, principal Justin Ghermezian and Triple Five executive Meg Blakey, and consultanting architect Alex Badalamenti, engineer Chris Robinson and contractor Joe Petrocelli.

The public information session can also be viewed live on the town’s website under Channel 22 using the live stream link.

Participants may also attend using a zoom link. Please email the RIDA office by close of business on Friday, August 4th at [email protected] for log on instructions. Interested parties must include name, address and phone number within the email.

Pre-registration is only required for those attending the meeting virtually.