Daily Update: Grant funds will restore historic cemeteries; ex-county police chief arrested again

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Grant funds will restore historic cemeteries

Disgraced ex-county police chief James Burke busted in prostitution sting

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital presents appreciation plaque to Claudio’s

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Can you hear your teacher now? There will be no cellphones in Shelter Island School classes

Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Aug. 23, 2023

NORTHFORKER

At Cornell Cooperative Extention’s research vineyard, Alice Wise has always had an eye toward the future

Photos: Long Island Wine Country 50th Anniversary Grand Celebration

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Seasoned Fork’s garden lavender scones

Gardening between seasons on the East End

