Daily Update: Flanders Fire Department marks 75 years of service; ‘Night of Survivors’ revisits shootings

A portion of Flanders Road will be closed to traffic Saturday, Sept. 30, as Flanders Fire Department will hold a parade to commemorate its 75th anniversary. The Flanders Fire Department held its 70th anniversary parade five years ago and also shut down a portion of Flanders Road. (Credit: File Photo.)

Here are the headlines for Monday, August 28, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Flanders Fire Department marks 75 years of service

‘Night of survivors’ revisits shootings

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Don Grim sets his sights on Southold’s top job

‘Night of Survivors’ revisits shootings

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: Remembering Jim

Shelter Island By the Numbers: Aug. 28, 2023

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Landcraft Garden Foundation

Once in a blue moon is happening soon! Learn about the supermoon coming Aug. 30

SOUTHFORKER

Healthy snacks let a Southampton couple give back in a big way

Stitch fix: Wrap yourself in history at the 37th annual Water Mill Museum Quilt Show

