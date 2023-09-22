High school sports round up

Kaysee Mojo digs one out. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Scores and highlights from recent Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats and Riverhead Blue Waves games.

Boys Football

Sept. 13: Commack 49, Riverhead 12

Following a tough loss against Bay Shore to open the season, the Blue Waves found themselves in the losing column again against Commack. Riverhead got on the board quickly in the first quarter with QB Maurice Scott scampering into the endzone on a 4-yard run, but the offense failed to score again until the fourth quarter. Aidan Daniels scored the other touchdown for the Blue Waves on a 2-yard goal line burst. Commack QB Jeremy Weiss had a field day in the pocket, completing 8 of 11 passes for 202 yards and connecting on three touchdowns. Riverhead will travel to Patchogue-Medford (0-2) Friday in search of their first win.

Sept. 14: Shoreham-Wading River 46, Wyandanch 0

The Wildcats bounced back in emphatic fashion after an opening week defeat to Glenn with a resounding victory over Wyandanch. SWR piled on 28 points in the opening quarter and never looked back. Liam Kershis opened the scoring with a bang, evading tacklers on an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown. Kershis then caught a 24-yard pass from Tyler Hermanns for another score. Hermanns went a perfect 9-for-9 in pass attempts for 129 yards and four TDs. Kershis scored three times, three different ways — the last coming by way of a rush. The Wildcats will look to carry the momentum into the next game when they face off against Bayport-Blue Point (2-0) at home Friday.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 14: Whitman 4, Riverhead 2

After scoring just one goal in their first two league games, Riverhead was able to break through with two tallies against Whitman but unfortunately surrendered four in the process. It’s been a tough start to the regular season after a promising preseason. Lesther Rivera and Cris Gonzalez scored for Riverhead.

Sept. 14: Shoreham-Wading River 1, Glenn 0

In a rematch from last year’s playoffs, the Wildcats proved they are the team to beat this year with a 1-0 victory. SWR scored a late second half goal to seal the deal and hand Glenn its first loss of the season. Patrick Morano scored the game-winner off an assist from Sam Palmer. Goalkeeper and captain Kyle Rose was again remarkable between the woodwork, coming up with nine saves to preserve the Wildcats undefeated league record.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 15: Riverhead 5, Newfield 4

The Blue Waves kept the momentum flowing in their pursuit of a first-ever playoff berth in program history with the 5-4 defeat of Newfield. Despite relinquishing the lead late in the second half, they found a way to victory in the extra period. Riverhead’s star forward Alexis Ré was right in the middle of it. The senior scored all five goals for the Blue Waves including the OT game-winner. Tori Arm was constantly under fire in goal and came away with 17 saves.

Sept. 13: Shoreham-Wading River 6, East Hampton 0

The Wildcats are starting to get into a groove as the season rolls along and nothing is more evident of that than last Wednesday’s 6-0 defeat of East Hampton. Six different scorers found the back of the net in the rout. Bella Sweet, Olivia Pesso, Megan Halloran, Mia Mangano, Grace Hillis and Naomi Harris each scored. Johanna Ochsenfeld recorded two assists.

Field Hockey

Sept. 18: Lindenhurst 1, Riverhead 0

Riverhead continued its tough start to the season with a 1-0 loss in heavy rain Monday. Scoring has been the issue through the first five games of the season as the Blue Waves have only been able to score two goals. The game against Lindenhurst was scoreless up until the third quarter when Shelly Banegas broke the deadlock with what ended up being the game-winning goal. Riverhead will try to secure its first win of the season against Copiague (1-4) Thursday.

Sept. 19: Shoreham-Wading River 1, Miller Place 0

SWR has been on absolute fire to start the season, winning six straight games. The Wildcats outscored their opponents 21-2 over the undefeated stretch with timely goals and incredible defense that has them atop Division II. The game against Miller Place went scoreless until the fourth quarter when Ellie Arena notched a goal with 5:31 remaining. Maddie Herr has been the catalyst for the Wildcats during the hot streak, scoring 8 goals so far this season to go along with 4 assists.

Girls Volleyball

Sept. 18: Hampton Bays 3, Shoreham-Wading River 0

Hampton Bays continued their torrid start to the season, taking the Wildcats down in straight sets, 25-21, 25-17 and 25-14. Tania Quiros recorded 14 kills and 17 digs for Hampton Bays and Asha Pensa-Johnson added 11 kills and three blocks. Hampton Bays improved to 5-0 and SWR’s record fell to 1-2. The Wildcats will travel to Miller Place (0-6) Friday.