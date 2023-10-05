Daily Update: Riverhead Free Library spotlights banned books, celebrates the ‘right to read’
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Free Library spotlights banned books, celebrates the ‘right to read’
Real Estate Transfers: October 5, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Enclaves hotel project nets tax breaks for local jobs, tax revenue
Real Estate Transfers: October 5, 2023
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Closing party at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill
NORTHFORKER
Art shows and exhibits on the North Fork to visit this October
Fall forward in a glass: Sweet and spicy seasonal flavors take over this time of year
SOUTHFORKER
Pan handlers: Get cookin’ with help from these South Fork shops
October greets the South Fork with endless entertaining possibilities
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.