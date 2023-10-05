Daily Update

Daily Update: Riverhead Free Library spotlights banned books, celebrates the ‘right to read’

By Riverhead News-Review

National Banned Books Week was established in 1982 through the efforts of the American Library Association and library activist Judith Krug. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Read.” (photo credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Real Estate Transfers: October 5, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Enclaves hotel project nets tax breaks for local jobs, tax revenue

Real Estate Transfers: October 5, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Closing party at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill

NORTHFORKER

Art shows and exhibits on the North Fork to visit this October

Fall forward in a glass: Sweet and spicy seasonal flavors take over this time of year

SOUTHFORKER

Pan handlers: Get cookin’ with help from these South Fork shops

October greets the South Fork with endless entertaining possibilities

