High school sports round up: Oct. 6, 2023

Wildcats score. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Football

Oct. 2: Shoreham-Wading River 41 – Port Jefferson 0

The Wildcats came out and simply dominated a team that had two wins under their belt in Port Jefferson. After a slow-moving first quarter, SWR exploded in the second, tallying 27 points to extend the lead to 34-0 at half. Liam Kershis had a field day for SWR, rushing for four touchdowns. Mike Casey caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Kieran Clifford, who then put the final exclamation point on the game with a 70-yard scamper for their final score in the 4th quarter. SWR improved to 2-2 with the victory and will face Mt. Sinai (2-2 Division IV) Friday, Oct. 6.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 28: Shoreham-Wading River 5 – Mt. Sinai 0

Another day, another win for the Wildcats, who have now made it eight wins in a row in league play. The Wildcats are looking every bit the juggernaut heading into the final games of the season. Alex Makarewicz added to his team-leading, goal-scored tally with three in the game against Mt. Sinai. Sam Palmer and Thomas Daggett added the other two goals for SWR. Goalkeeper Kyle Rose wasn’t bothered too much at the other end, only needing to come up with three saves in the victory. SWR will play Glenn (8-1) next Tuesday.

Oct. 2: Riverhead 6 –

Central Islip 3

Riverhead pulled off its biggest goal-scoring tally of the season with six goals in a non-league match against Central Islip. Up to this point, they’ve failed to score more than three goals in a game all season. Lesther Rivera has been the leading scorer for the Blue Waves all season and made a significant impact again against hapless Central Islip. The win improved Riverhead’s overall record to 4-5-1 and 2-3 in League II play. They’ll travel to Central Islip for a rematch on Monday, Oct. 9.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 28: Sachem East 7 –

Riverhead 0

Riverhead had trouble trying to defend a very impressive Sachem East squad, which sits atop Division I with a 6-1-2 league record. The goal-scoring was distributed up and down Sachem East’s lineup as nobody scored more than one goal. Kaitlin Conway had three points on the day with one goal and two assists in the victory. Tori Arm had 12 saves for the Blue Waves. With the loss, Riverhead’s league record dropped to 4-5. They’ll face off against Brentwood (2-6-1) Friday, Oct. 6.

Sept. 29: Shoreham-Wading River 7 – Port Jefferson 0

The Lady Wildcats have continued their ascent to the top of the division with a confident beatdown of Port Jefferson. SWR hasn’t lost a game since Sept. 9. In the last three wins, the Wildcats have outscored their opponents 18-0 — looking as if they’ve hit their stride heading into the final games of the season. Mia Mangano and Stamatia Almiroudis each scored two goals in the victory against Port Jefferson. Grace Hillis added two assists.

Field Hockey

Sept. 29: Shoreham-Wading River 1 – Bayport-Blue Point 0

In the battle of the unbeatens, the Wildcats emerged victorious — and it only took one goal to do it. A lone penalty stroke goal in the second quarter, scored by Haylie Abrams, stood as the difference. Maggie Anderson had a tremendous day in goal, stopping 10 shots and refusing to allow the game-tying goal to get past her stick. SWR now sits alone atop the division, with a target on its back for the rest of the season. The Wildcats will have a tough matchup in Harborfields (6-2 Division II) on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Oct. 3: Newfield 1 – Riverhead 0

Riverhead lost a hard-fought game Tuesday against a tough Newfield squad. The only goal scored came in the second quarter when Sinia Little found the back of the net for Newfield. Goalie Kerry Stavracos made eight saves for Riverhead.

Boys Cross Country

Sept. 26: Riverhead 21 –

Patchogue-Medford 39

With the win over Patchogue-Medford, Riverhead has now won three matches in a row and has kept their undefeated record intact. Chris Jones set a Riverhead all-time record in the victory, running a 16:54 time on the Indian Island 5K course. Riverhead will match up against Ward Melville (2-0 League II) next Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Boys Golf

Oct. 3: Riverhead 9 –

Shelter Island 0

Riverhead has cruised to an undefeated record thus far in League VII with Shelter Island being their latest victim. Mark Gajowski and Jaxson Hubbard both had impressive rounds, shooting 1-under par 35. Griffin Sumwalt wasn’t too far behind with an even par 36. Riverhead will look to achieve the league crown next Tuesday with a matchup against Mattituck.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 2: Ward Melville 3 –

Riverhead 0

After a straight-set win against William Floyd the game before, Riverhead ran into the league leaders in Ward Melville on Tuesday. Riverhead lost 25-19, 25-18 and 25-15 against the undefeated Patriots. Ward Melville’s Paige Carroll had 32 assists, 16 digs and five blocks in the victory over Riverhead. The Blue Waves’ quest for a postseason berth will continue against Brentwood (2-7 League I) Friday, Oct. 6. Riverhead’s record currently sits at 5-4.

Sept. 29: Shoreham-Wading River 3 – Stony Brook 0

Shoreham-Wading River defeated Stony Brook School handily in straight sets, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19. The win marked two in a row for the Wildcats which brings their league record to 3-2. They will host John Glenn (4-1 League VI) on Friday, Oct. 6, as they attempt to make a run for a playoff spot.