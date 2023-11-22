Daily Update: Soldier lost in World War II finally laid to rest in Calverton

A member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard walks with a riderless horse at the burial of Sgt. Sweeney at Calverton National Cemetery. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Defense never stop searching for the remains of fallen soldiers. (John Neely courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for November 22, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Soldier lost in World War II finally laid to rest in Calverton

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sarah Nappa reflects on her Southold Town Board term

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: Street Smart

NORTHFORKER

Endless Round Golf tees up in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Ginger B.A.M. muffins

