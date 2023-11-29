Daily Update: Jefferson Murphree returns to building and planning department after suspension

Riverhead Town Building and Planning Administer Jefferson Murphree, center, at his disciplinary hearing in April 2023 at Town Hall. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for November 29, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Jefferson Murphree returns to building and planning department after suspension

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town intends to purchase Coast Guard station on Fishers Island

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Who’s calling? Careful, it could be a criminal

NORTHFORKER

Hear that jingle? It’s time for the annual Cutchogue Holiday Stroll!

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: something new in ye olde whaling town

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.