Daily Update: SWR students submit research projects to Regeneron talent competition

Shoreham-Wading River High School Senior Dongkai Zhang, teacher Dana Schaefer, and Derek Blanco.

Here are the headlines for December 6, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham-Wading River High School students submit research projects to Regeneron Science Talent Search Competition

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CAST to hold free bilingual Christmas show this Friday

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Bringing Christmas to Shelter Island’s Chase Creek for 40 years

NORTHFORKER

Potato latkes for the Festival of Lights

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Lay low, live well in Montauk

