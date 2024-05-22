Daily Update: School budget and Board of Ed election results; Rotary marks Day of Service
Here are the headlines for May 22, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Volunteers pick up litter and build beds in Rotary Day of Service
Peconic Bay Medical Center opens Kanas Family Simulation Lab
Riverhead and SWR school election results
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Arts Center promises an exciting summer season
Volunteers build beds and pick up litter in Rotary Day of Service
North Fork school budget votes and BOE election results
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Great American Songbook concert: Duo presented by Shelter Island Friends of Music
NORTHFORKER
The Dish: Grana Trattoria Antica & Enoteca
SOUTHFORKER
Kites for Kids in East Hampton benefits local early childhood center
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.