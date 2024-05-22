Daily Update: School budget and Board of Ed election results; Rotary marks Day of Service

Standard issue volunteer gear for the 2024 Rotary Day of Service. (Deborah Wetzel photo)

Here are the headlines for May 22, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Volunteers pick up litter and build beds in Rotary Day of Service

Peconic Bay Medical Center opens Kanas Family Simulation Lab

Riverhead and SWR school election results

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Arts Center promises an exciting summer season

North Fork school budget votes and BOE election results

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Great American Songbook concert: Duo presented by Shelter Island Friends of Music

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Grana Trattoria Antica & Enoteca

SOUTHFORKER

Kites for Kids in East Hampton benefits local early childhood center

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

