School budget and Board of Education election results

Riverhead High School. (Melissa Azofeifa file photo.)

Voters in the Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River school districts approved school budgets and selected school board members for the 2024-2025 school year on Tuesday night. Here are the results:

RIVERHEAD

Voters approved the $201,464,530 school budget, an increase of 4.93% over the previous year. The measure passed by a margin of 1,224 to 745 votes.

A proposal to add a 12th-grade student representative as a non-voting member to the district board passed with 1,418 votes.

Two seats were up for grabs on the Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education. Incumbent Brian Connelly and newcomer Kelly Freeborn were elected to the board. Mr. Connelly received 1,322 votes and Ms. Freeborn garnered 1,497.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER

Voters approved the $88,183,464 budget, a 4% increase from the previous school year. The measure passed by a margin of 526 to 125 votes.

Voters also approved the transfer of $1,676,920 to the capital fund to complete building repairs including the construction of two additional faculty restrooms at Miller Avenue School as well as electrical infrastructure replacements and upgrades districtwide.

Incumbent James Smith and newcomer Jim Lauckhardt were elected to the two open seats on the seven-person board of education. Mr. Smith received a total of 487 votes and Mr. Lauckhardt tallied 537.