Daily Update: Blue Waves get off to strong start despite loss

Riverhead senior Claire Normoyle shoots from down low for the Blue Waves. (photo credit: Bill Landon)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves get off to strong start despite loss

Sports Roundup: Dec. 14, 2023

Calendar: December 15, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ed Dart’s iconic Southold Christmas tree farm will close after this season

Southold students treated to a special trip to Sable Island-related art exhibition

Artists to paint new life into old pews at CAST

Calendar: Dec. 15, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s Mashomack Manor House rings in holiday celebrations: Memories, music, candlelight and crafts

What is that? Dec. 15, 2023

NORTHFORKER

A “Homecoming” in Greenport: The Fiedler Gallery reopens

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Dec. 15

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Sparkling Pointe’s Champagne cocktail

Gift yourself — make a Christmas Eve (or day!) rezzie at one of these holly-jolly Hamptons spots

