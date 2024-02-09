High school sports roundup: Feb. 9, 2024

Credit: Robert O’Rourk file photo

Girls Basketball

Feb. 2: Shoreham-Wading River 47, Center Moriches 20

Shoreham-Wading River (11-6) came up with a victory one game after losing to first-place Mt. Sinai. They’ll continue to try to convince the seeding committee to give them a higher seed once the playoff rolls around. Ashley Bell led all scorers with 16 points and Kady Keehan added another 12. After scoring 15 points against Mt. Sinai, Juliana Mahan only scored eight against Center Moriches, mostly because of being rested as the game quickly became a blowout after the second quarter. The Wildcats only gave up a maximum of six points in the second and fourth quarters as defense reigned supreme. The Wildcats have three games left on the schedule: Feb. 9 against John Glenn at 5:15 p.m., Feb. 13 at Hampton Bays at 6:45 p.m. and Feb. 15 against Southampton at 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Feb. 2: Shoreham-Wading River 55, Island Trees 18

In a warmup for the Division II Suffolk County championships slated to start Feb. 9, Shoreham-Wading River took down a formidable opponent in Island Trees. Here is the breakdown of the results:

101 pounds, Shane Cowan (SWR) pinned Sameer Mohan (IT) 4:43

108, Kevin Cusker IV (IT) pinned Thomas Matias (SWR) 4:49

116, Brady Kitchen (SWR) won by decision against John Mignanelli (IT) 5-4

124, Chris Colon (SWR) pinned Lenin Guerrero (IT) 1:35

131, Shane Hall (SWR) won by major decision against Tyler Kelly (IT) 9-1

138, Gavin Mangano (SWR) pinned Joseph Filocamo (IT) 3:16

145, Jacob Conti (SWR) pinned Danny Zamroz (IT) 4:36

152, Danny Fuentes (IT) pinned Leo Marcario (SWR) 3:08

160, Nicholas Filocamo (IT) by forfeit

170, Nate Spuhler (SWR) pinned Maximus Dyckman (IT) 3:20

190, Gus Montgomery (SWR) pinned Kenneth Aristondo (IT) 1:14

215, Wes Hodun (SWR) pinned Fredy Lemus (IT) 0:59

285, Zack Wilson (SWR) by forfeit

Feb. 3: Riverhead at League I Championships

Riverhead had a tough going but did end up winning a few matches, and freshman Zachary Gevinski earned a spot in the Division I Suffolk County tournament with a third place finish. In order to qualify for the counties, a wrestler would have to at least win their first two matches. Here are some Riverhead wins from over the course of the tournament:

101 pounds, Zachary Gevinski won by major decision against Ronnie Colon (William Floyd) 10-2

101, Zachary Gevinski won by decision against Angel Mendoza (Central Islip) 6-2

101, Zachary Gevinski won by decision against Lucas Tonna (Walt Whitman) 7-3

116, Christopher Ramos pinned Chris Molina (Central Islip) 4:32

160, Colby Baran won by decision against. Nana Nyamekye (Longwood) 11-4

190, Kyle Cuevas won by decision against Kayvon Garner (William Floyd) 5-1

Boys and Girls Winter Track

Feb. 3-4: Suffolk County Championships

Local athletes competed in the Suffolk County championships this weekend at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood. Here are some notable results:

D2 Girls Shot Put, Morgan Lisiewicz (SWR) 29-9 feet, 6th place

D1 Boys High Jump, Kobe Boyle (RIV) 5-08 feet, 7th place

D1 Boys Shot Put, Karter Doyle (RIV) 42-08.50 feet, 8th place

D1 Boys 3200 Meter Run, Christopher Jones (RIV) 10:02.9, 9th place

D2 Boys 600 Meter Run, Michael Huebner (SWR) 1:22.68, 1st place

D2 Boys 1600 Meter Run, Patrick Shea (SWR) 4:39.14, 5th place

D2 Boys 3200 Meter Run, Patrick Shea (SWR) 10:00.36, 3rd place

D2 Boys 4×800 Meter Relay, SWR 1st Place, 8:33.07

D2 Boys High Jump, Logan Jung (SWR) 6-04 feet, tied 1st place

D2 Boys Long Jump, Leyton Mangiamele (SWR) 19-11.25 feet, 4th place