Daily Update: Anti-Bias Task Force to host Black History event

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Anti-Bias Task Force to host Black History event
East End environmental roundtable meets in Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Washington’s Day parade grand marshal named
Fred Thiele won’t run for re-election
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School to get aid for music programs
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update, February 15: Southold WinterFest returns
SOUTHFORKER
Talks, treks, tunes and a tiny shopping spree make this mid-February weekend a little extra special