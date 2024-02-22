Burlington to open in Riverhead in coming months

Burlington Stores is planning to open a new store in the coming months in the facility that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond in Riverhead Centre on Old Country Road.

Burlington Stores is a publicly traded Fortune 500 company based in New Jersey. According to Burlington’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, Kristin Wolfe, the group acquired 64 Bed Bath & Beyond leases nationwide, including the Riverhead location, in Bed Bath & Beyond’s 2023 bankruptcy proceedings. The announcement was made during the company’s earnings call in November.

The company was able to open nearly half of those stores in 2023 and plans to open the other half in early 2024, Ms. Wolfe added.

A few months after closing in the summer 2023, the Bed Bath & Beyond brand was relaunched after online retailer Overstock purchased the intellectual property for $21.5 million.

There are advertisements for store management positions in Riverhead. Future job openings will be posted at burlingtonstores.job.

According to company website, Burlington already operates six stores in Suffolk County. The company has locations in Pat­ch­ogue, Farmingville, Stony Brook, Commack, West Babylon and Huntington.

Burlington offers an “extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats,” the website says.