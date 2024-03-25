Daily Update: Third annual 5K honors the 18th birthday of the late Andrew McMorris
Here are the headlines for March 25, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Third annual 5K honors the 18th birthday of the late Andrew McMorris
Letters to the editor: Teacher layoffs as COVID aid ceases
SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold police arrest motorcyclist following high speed chase
Settlers gear up for bounce back baseball season
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Islander’s work unveiled at hospital: Margaret Garrett’s Glass mural brightens new complex
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Stories: Lost in a good book
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker Stories: Lady Bountiful, Margaret Olivia Slocum Sage
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
