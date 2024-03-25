Daily Update: Third annual 5K honors the 18th birthday of the late Andrew McMorris

A procession of Boy Scouts at last year’s ‘Top Gun’ Run 5K held in honor of Andrew McMorris. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for March 25, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Third annual 5K honors the 18th birthday of the late Andrew McMorris

Letters to the editor: Teacher layoffs as COVID aid ceases

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold police arrest motorcyclist following high speed chase

Settlers gear up for bounce back baseball season

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Islander’s work unveiled at hospital: Margaret Garrett’s Glass mural brightens new complex

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Stories: Lost in a good book

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: Lady Bountiful, Margaret Olivia Slocum Sage

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.