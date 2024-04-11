Daily Update: Key takeaways from Hubbard’s State of Riverhead speech

Tim Hubbard marked his first 100 days as Town Supervisor with a ‘State of Riverhead’ address. (Tim Gannon photo.)

Here are the headlines for April 11, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hubbard marks 100 days as Supervisor with ‘State of Riverhead’ address

Riverhead library budget passes, board members elected

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

SCWA’s 2023 Southold groundbreaking was ‘ceremonial’

North Fork high school sports roundup

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island poetry contest winners announced

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: A bungalow by the bay in Jamesport

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Garden mint, pea and avocado pesto pasta

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

