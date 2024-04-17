Daily Update: Rockin’ for the Homeless boogies to Polish Hall Saturday

Who Are Those Guys will perform at Rockin’ for the Homeless XV. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for April 16, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Rockin’ for the Homeless boogies to Polish Hall Saturday

Town explores ways to ease Calverton traffic

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

World-renowned sculptor Serra found peace in Orient

Ganley named GOP chair after McGreevy steps down

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Morehead Poetry Contest reading and award event planned

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: The North Fork brewing scene

SOUTHFORKER

Love the one you thrift: Pre-Loved MTK puts the heart in hand-me-ups

