Calendar of events: June 20, 2024

Saturday, June 22, noon-7 p.m.: Second annual North Fork Pride festival in Greenport Village. Parade steps off on Main Street at noon followed by festival from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mitchell Park. Tea dance from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greenport American Legion roller rink, 102 Third St. Information: northforkpride.org. (Julia Vasile-Cozzo file photo)

Celebrations

Thursday, June 20, 4-7 p.m.: Summer Solstice Celebration with Slow Food East End at Golden Acres Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., South Jamesport. Strawberry picking, wine tasting, family activities and refreshments from Main Road Biscuit Co. Tickets: Slow Food members, $30; nonmembers, $35; children, $10; children under 2, free. Tickets: slowfoodeastend.org.

Saturday, June 22, noon-7 p.m.: Second annual North Fork Pride festival in Greenport Village. Parade steps off on Main Street at noon followed by festival from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mitchell Park. Tea dance from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greenport American Legion roller rink, 102 Third St. Information: northforkpride.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, June 22, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. $20 per dinner; comes with two sides. Call ahead if ordering five or more dinners. Information: 631-525-2128.

Meetings

Monday, June 24, 6-7:30 p.m.: Zoning 101: Back to the Basics presentation and Q&A sponsored by Cutchogue Civic Association at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Presented by Leslie Weisman and Pat Kirkpatrick. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Tuesday, June 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory,1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m.: Homegrown String Band performs folk music at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of the historical society’s free “History Through Music” concert series, which runs through July 20. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100; suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Monday, June 24, 7 p.m.: Music of America Summer Outdoor Concert presented by the No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band at Pulaski Street School, 300 Pulaski St., Riverhead. Free. Bring a lawn chair; rain moves concert to school auditorium. Information: ndwfmnb.com.

Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival concert: Music from Around the World at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. With Gil Goldstein, accordion; Laura Metcalf, cello; and Rupert Boyd, guitar. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $35; nonmembers, $50; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Saturday, June 22, 10-11:30 a.m.: Plants are Good Medicine walking tour at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Led by certified nutrition counselor Toni Kaste. Tickets: members, free; nonmembers, $10. Register: hallockville.org or 631-298-5292.

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.: Re-Wilding the Garden community forum presented by East Marion Community Association with ReWild Long Island at East Marion Fire House, 9245 Main Road. Discusses sustainable landscaping with native plants as a path to climate resilience, pollinator-friendly yards, biodiversity, and clean air and water. Information: eastmarioncommunity.org.

Saturday, June 29, 8 a.m.: Paddle What’s Left 2.5-hour group kayak and shorebird sighting at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Proceeds to benefit North Fork Environmental Council. $45, includes kayak, paddle and life jacket; $25 with own equipment. Life jackets required. $10 parking fee at park. Reservations and information: [email protected].

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai Chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through June: Places and Faces, paintings by Annette Napolitano at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-6 p.m. through June 10: In Flower group exhibition curated by Dena Zemsky, with works by Anne Abrons, Louise Crandell, Gary DiPasquale, Garance, Naomi Machado, Ellen Wiener, Dena Zemsky and Arne Svenson at Vine and Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Appointments: 631-620-9253.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July 7: Manhattan to Plum Island: Mysteries of the New York Archipelago, a photography exhibition by Thomas Halaczinsky at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Click here for the latest local news