Daily Update: Riverhead hoops star returns to host basketball camps

Here are the headlines for July 1, 2024.
FREE FOR ALL
‘Monopoly Man’ creates game focused on North Fork
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead hoops star returns to host basketball camps
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Shoreham-Wading River honors Andrew McMorris with posthumous diploma
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island DAR historic tour for July 4: Guides will assist at Colonial grave sites
NORTHFORKER
The July issue of Northforker is here, and it’s simply the best
SOUTHFORKER
Editor’s Note: Seize the season!
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.