Real Estate Transfers: July 4, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 26, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Alexander Galasso to Priya Kumar & Peter Medford, 40 Overlook Drive (600-86-1-32) (R) $2,425,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Estate of Edward Cheslak to Vito Mniagi Corp, 328 Oakleigh Avenue (600-40-5-3) (R) $310,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Shwetha & Tim Ringel to Gregory Adams, 3 Banks Street (1000-97-3-18.008) (R) $1,950,000

• Archivist Capital Fishermans Beach LLC to Ross & Tara Baltic, 370 Fishermans Beach Road (1000-111-1-13.001) (R) $1,900,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• J Kevin & Karen McLaughlin to Wesley Milillo & Rachel Saputo, 680 Old Orchard Lane (1000-31-6-21) (R) $877,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Mehmet Sengulen, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 4 (1001-3.02-2-4) (R) $1,200,000

• Zina Hull Trust to Eileen Lederer, 555 Bridge Street (1000-34-3-52) (R) $965,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Michelle Behr, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 14 (1001-3.02-3-8) (R) $175,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Estate of Frederick Koehler to McCall Family Holdings LLP, 19500 Main Road (1000-115-7-13.002) (V) $1,700,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Melissa Bekisz to Peter Miedema, 720 Henrys Lane (1000-74-2-31) (R) $650,000

• Hunter One Realty Inc to Scott Kruk, 30155 County Road 48 (1000-74-1-37.002) (R) $575,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• James Maugeri Trust to Lisa & Joseph Sorrento, 33 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-33) (R) $860,000

• Janusz & Ewa Koziol to HIRM Holdings LLC, 304 Cedar Avenue (600-128-3-15) (R) $650,000

• John Munzel to 410 Ostrander Ave LLC, 410 Ostrander Avenue (600-127-2-27) (R) $405,000

• Benjamin Brannon to Robert Barry, 508 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-40) (R) $370,000

• County of Suffolk to Long Island Home Solutions Ltd, 707 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-32) (R) $310,500

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Estate of Vivienne Gershon to Rafael & Clara Perez, 3 Lake Drive (700-19-1-89.004) (R) $1,075,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 400 Windjammer LLC to Vincent Illuzzt, 400 Windjammer Drive (1000-79-4-8.001) (R) $2,725,000

• Elizabeth Lind to Town of Southold, 2000 Lighthouse Road (1000-50-5-1) (V) $1,300,000

• Lyons Family Trust & Kevin Lyons to Bayview CDEC LLC, 2085 Bayview Avenue (1000-52-5-3) (R) $1,175,000

• Brooksite Inc to Next Gen Design Inc 80 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.018) (V) 640,000

• Edward Mank to Dianne Parkin & Christian Glander, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 1A (1000-63.01-1-1) (R) $615,000

• John Nickles to 265 Arshamomaque LLC, 265 Arshamomaque Avenue (1000-56-2-14) (V) $460,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)