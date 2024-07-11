Riverhead Board of Education selects new leadership

James Scudder, left, was elected as president and Virginia Healy, right, is the new vice president of the Riverhead Board of Education for the 2024-25 school year. (Ana Borruto photo)

James Scudder of Aquebogue and Virginia Healy of Wading River were sworn into their new leadership roles on the Riverhead Board of Education last Tuesday night, which also marked the first board meeting for newly elected member Kelly Freeborn of Baiting Hallow. Ms. Freeborn is a Riverhead High School graduate with more than 25 years of experience in education and is currently an assistant principal and director of student services at East Quogue Elementary School.

During the reorganization meeting, Mr. Scudder and Ms. Healy took their oaths as school board president and vice president, respectively. Former president Colin Palmer did not seek reelection this year after serving on the board for three years.

Mr. Scudder, a board newcomer, and Ms. Healy, who won a second term in May, are both parents of Riverhead students and are active in the Riverhead community

With a busy school year ahead, both said they recognize the responsibility they have to find a permanent new superintendent for the district.

“We asked James [to be president] and I loved his response. He said, ‘You know me; I will always step up and do whatever for this district,’ ” Ms. Healy said. “We appreciate him leading us.”