Daily Update: Riverhead Town asks court to shut down Scott’s Pointe

(Lilly Parnell file photo)

Here are the headlines for July 15, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town asks court to shut down Scott’s Pointe

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local boat builder crafts his own retirement gift

Board eyes fixes at busy Mattituck intersection

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Battle with a broom

NORTHFORKER

Croissants and coffee galore as Pip’s Café & Provisions opens in Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Love Binetti breaks out in Sag Harbor with its own brick-and-mortar mainstay

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.