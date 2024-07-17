Daily Update: 2024 LI Antique Power Association Summer Show
Here are the headlines for July 17, 2024.
FREE FOR ALL
2024 LI Antique Power Association Summer Show
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Little League softballers’ winning streak ends in finals
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Historical Museum debuts summer exhibits
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Heat fuels illnesses, especially for seniors: Ways to cool off and stay safe
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Wine Club: Saltbird Cellars’ 2020 Merlot
SOUTHFORKER
Painting for good: artist Alvin Clayton debuts his thought-provoking work at SAAM this weekend
