Riverhead Town Square and riverfront park plans spur debate

Artist renderings of the proposed new Town Square in downtown Riverhead. (Riverhead Town courtesy photo)

The architectural firm hired to help design downtown Riverhead’s new Town Square and riverfront park unveiled plans and drawings at a public information meeting last Wednesday that met with both support and opposition.

Some pages from the Town Square and riverfront part renderings shared at the first of two public information meetings. (courtesy photos)

A second public information meeting was held July 17, after the News-Review went to press.

The meetings come on the heels of the town’s receipt earlier this year of a $24 million federal grant that complements a $10 million state grant secured two years ago — both keys to a massive downtown revitalization initiative. Much of the state grant money was used to purchase three buildings on East Main Street, according to Dawn Thomas, who heads the town Community Development Agency.

Two buildings were demolished and one still houses a restaurant, although the plan is to demolish it as well, according to Ms. Thomas.

Consultant Alexia Friend of LVF Landscape Architects said a holistic approach to a Town Square and riverfront park is the best strategy.

Ms. Friend said people are more likely to go places that are already built up and successful.

Changes town officials have said are in the works include relocation of the East End Arts building; removal of the East Main Street building currently occupied by the Italian restaurant Craft’d; the start of construction for a 500-space indoor parking garage north of the former Woolworth building as well as a hotel and condominium development north of The Suffolk; and construction of a splash pad for children to play in during the summer.

An amphitheater and rowing facilities are also being considered for the new Town Square and riverfront park project.

Town officials have not yet said what they intend to do with the Long Island Science Center building, although the Town Board indicated in May that it planned to acquire that property through eminent domain.

“The objective is really to just activate this entire area, and to draw people to the things and places that are there, ” Ms. Thomas said at the meeting.

She said that the town is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to “flood-proof” the proposed riverfront park area. Ms. Friend said the lower-lying areas will be raised five feet to mitigate flooding.

Councilman Bob Kern said he felt there was too much emphasis on attracting children and not enough on appealing to adults.

“What do we do for the people who are between ages 20 and 40, who come at night?” Mr. Kern wondered aloud at the meeting. “The people that can actually afford to go to restaurants?”

Steve Shauger, former head of the town’s Business Improvement District, said his own young children are drawn to areas with kid-friendly attractions like playgrounds. He said many places, like Patchogue, are ghost towns during the day but thrive at night. Mr. Shauger added that more people are coming to the restaurants downtown and staying in town longer.

“They are not just going to the aquarium and leaving,” he said.

“You are making my point,” Mr. Kern responded.

Mr. Shauger concluded,“We still need the ability to activate it at night, so we can compete with places like Patchogue and Port Jefferson.”

Gary Hygom, executive director of The Suffolk, also expressed skepticism about the new plans, saying, “My audience is not dumping out into a playground.

“Grangebel Park is a beautiful place, but it’s filled with drugs,” Mr. Hygom said. “And now your problem is how is [a new riverfront park] not going to be filled with the same?”