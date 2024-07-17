2024 LI Antique Power Association Summer Show

Daniel Franc photo

Neither the rain on Saturday, July 13 nor the scorching sun Sunday, July 14 slowed the pace of the 32nd annual Long Island Antique Power Association Summer Show, which LIAPA treasurer Susan Young said close to fifty volunteers helped make quite the success.

Daniel Franc footage; Angela Colangelo edit

This year featured both a kid’s garden tractor pull and an adult full size tractor pull — with the kids pulling over 2,200 pounds! — a truck show with the Long Island chapter of the American Truck Historical Society, demonstrations in the antique sawmill, blacksmithing shop and of the cable shovel, the big engine barn with antique engines puffing away, the kids tractor train, vendors, food at the snack shack and LIAPA merchandise in the shed.

Daniel Franc footage; Angela Colangelo edit

The Long Island Antique Power Association is an all-volunteer organization looking to “preserve the past for the future.” They hold events throughout the year, such as last weekend’s summer show, that feature displays of the impressive collection of historical engines, machinery and — of course — tractors.

Upcoming events at the Sound Ave. property include a truck pull at 6 p.m. on July 27 and a kid’s junior pulling league garden tractor pull on July 28 at 10 a.m. They will also be open and having tractor pulls in conjunction with the Country Fair at Hallockville Farm Museum September 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.