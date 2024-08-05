Daily Update: Cool-headed Flanders boy, 13, helps deliver a baby

Flanders teen Miguel Dominguez, seen here with Officer James Cavanagh, is being hailed a hero (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for August 5, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

PBMC honored for culinary excellence by Slow Food East End

Ed Frost sworn in as new chief of the Riverhead Police Department

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Billy Hickox, recovering from rare disease, gives back

Southold Historical Museum director stepping down after 13 years

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Determined Shelter Islander takes on Ironman: Competes upstate in grueling event

NORTHFORKER

The Secret Sauce: Chicken barbecues are the North Fork’s hottest summer tradition

SOUTHFORKER

The Real Horse Whisperers

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

