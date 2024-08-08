Forecast forces BID to postpone Alive on 25

This weekend’s planned Alive on 25 summer street festival and laser light show has been postponed due to weather until Friday, August 23, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to Kristy Verity of the Downtown Riverhead Business Improvement District, which runs the popular annual festivals. Riverhead’s Main St. will re-open to car traffic at 10 p.m. However, some Main St. restaurants are still planning to offer some fun activities this Friday, only indoors. For more information, visit the Downtown BID’s community calendar.