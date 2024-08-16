Riverhead schools to offer free meals to all students this year

(Credit: file photo)

As August charges towards the finish line, back to school is now in full swing. Besides pencils, binders and notebooks, part of school planning revolves around making healthy meals available to all students.

Under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, the Department of Agriculture subsidizes school meals for eligible students by reimbursing districts, as long as the meals meet certain criteria. A recent change in USDA rules requires districts to provide meals to all students when more than 25% of its student body is eligible for free or reduced-price meals. The previous threshold was 40%.

All children in Riverhead schools will once again be able to get breakfast and lunch at no cost for the 2024-25 school year. When reached for comment, the Riverhead School District emailed the following statement:

“In the 2015-2016 school year, the Riverhead Central School District was pleased to begin implementing the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Each school was added as it became eligible under the CEP guidelines, and the initiative was district-wide by the 2020-2021 school year. The CEP allows all students enrolled in the district, regardless of income level, to be eligible to receive a healthy school breakfast and lunch at no charge each day. Students are able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.”

The rule changes to the CEP resulted in increased funding for the district’s cafeteria program. The district reapplied for the CEP and was approved to participate through June 30, 2028. The CEP eliminates the need for household applications, helping schools reduce costs.

CDC research shows that students who participate in the school meal programs consume more whole grains, milk, fruits and vegetables during mealtimes and have better overall diet quality than nonparticipants. Eating breakfast at school is associated with better attendance rates, fewer missed school days, and better test scores. A USDA study shows that in 2020, 14% of households with children in the United States experienced food insecurity. Providing no-cost meals at school helps children from these households get the nutrition they need.

Free school meals were extended to all students under emergency provisions during the pandemic. As a result, food insecurity decreased for households with children by 2.3 percent, according to the USDA.

Permanently providing no-cost school meals to all students is gaining momentum nationwide. Currently, eight states provide universal school meals for all students, regardless of household income. California, Maine, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Vermont, Michigan and Massachusetts have all passed free Healthy School Meals for All policies. Nearly 60% of those surveyed in 2024 by the School Nutrition Association reported that their districts provide free breakfast to all students, and over 49% reported free lunch.