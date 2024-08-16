Daily Update: Riverhead officials cancel Aug. 20 agri-resorts hearing; public forum scheduled for Sept. 18
Here are the headlines for Friday, August 16.
Riverhead officials cancel Aug. 20 agri-resorts hearing; public forum scheduled for Sept. 18
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead schools to offer free meals to all students this year
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Vermont sailors find a home in Greenport Harbor
Cutchogue library acquires church property, plans expansion
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
An Island cruise in aid of veterans: Annual fundraiser for Strongpoint Theinert Ranch
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: A special benefit on Shelter Island, Polish festivities and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
ArtSI gearing up for a weekend of creative wonder
