Alive on 25 closes season with lasers in Town Square

The 2024 Alive on 25 season came to a close Friday with the second of two summer street festivals capping off with a laser light show in Town Square. Hosted by downtown Riverhead Business Improvement District, the event features Main Street coming “alive” with vendors, live music, local craft beverages, outdoor dining and Long Island artists. See how it all wrapped up for 2024 with this video shot by Tim Gannon.

Footage: Tim Gannon

Post Alive on 25, up next on the downtown Riverhead BID event list are Reflextions, art in the park with live music by Soapbox Messiah and Halloween Fest with the always entertaining coffin races at 2 p.m., trick or treating along Main St. from 3 to 5 p.m. and the goblins and ghouls parade at 6 p.m.